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The number of commercial flights in the EU increased despite rising jet fuel prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

In the summer of 2026, more than two million commercial flights were operated in the EU. At the same time, jet fuel prices rose by 71% from their pre-crisis level.

The number of commercial flights in the EU increased despite rising jet fuel prices

The number of commercial flights in the European Union in summer 2026 exceeded two million, despite rising jet fuel prices. The highest number of flights was recorded in July and August. Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

In August, 708,980 flights were operated—2.3% more than in August 2025 and 5.7% more than in August 2024. July was slightly busier, with 709,931 flights, while June saw 662,480.

All three months were busier than during the corresponding periods last year. According to Eurostat, the number of flights in June increased by 2.1% year on year, while in July it rose by 2.8%.

Growth was uneven across EU countries

However, growth in August was not observed in all member states.

The number of commercial flights increased year on year in 19 EU countries but declined in eight.

Slovakia recorded the largest annual increase—37%, followed by Malta at 12.4% and Estonia at 8.3%.

Spain recorded the largest increase in the number of flights in absolute terms—9,600 more than in August 2025. Italy had 8,128 more flights, while the 37% increase in Slovakia amounted to an additional 1,325 flights.

The largest decline was recorded in Austria—4.7%. The number of flights also fell by 3% in Cyprus and by 2.4% in Germany.

Jet fuel prices are rising

This price increase is taking place at a time when airlines are facing significant costs. According to EUROCONTROL—the pan-European organization responsible for managing and coordinating air traffic—jet fuel prices in Europe rose again in August after declining in the spring.

In its June forecast, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicted that the combined net profit of European airlines would fall from an expected $13 billion (€11.5 billion) in 2025 to $9.6 billion in 2026, citing fuel costs as a significant source of pressure.

According to EUROCONTROL, the average price of jet fuel in Europe was $3.86 per gallon in August, 71% higher than the figure recorded before the start of the Middle East crisis; the organization attributes this new price increase to geopolitical tensions and pressure on fuel supply chains.

IATA estimates that European airlines hedged around 70% of their fuel needs before the current crisis began, but warns that rising costs will ultimately affect the cost of services, as Europe faces significant price pressures driven, among other things, by its dependence on fuel imports from the Gulf countries.

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Olga Rozgon

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