06:42 AM • 2094 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
February 13, 04:25 PM • 18043 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
February 13, 02:32 PM • 35872 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 31983 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 32834 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
February 13, 11:25 AM • 59418 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 10:00 AM • 79540 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 59630 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 34102 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
February 12, 04:21 PM • 44639 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM • 59418 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM • 79540 views
The number of battles on the front line increased over the day - map from the General Staff by directions

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Over the past day, 218 combat engagements took place on the front line, which is half more than the day before. The most battles were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

The number of battles on the front line increased over the day - map from the General Staff by directions

218 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is half more than the day before, mostly in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 218 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, used two missiles, carried out 61 air strikes, dropped 183 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5873 kamikaze drones and carried out 3133 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 89 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi, Pokrovske of Dnipropetrovsk region; Samiilivka, Barvinivka, Svoboda, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Dolynka, Zaporozhets of Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements with the enemy took place yesterday. According to updated information, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, carried out 109 shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 15 times, in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Lyman and towards the settlements of Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the directions of Bohuslavka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks. It tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, Zarichne, Drobycheve and towards Stavky.

In the Slovyansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and in the directions of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Ivanivka, Filiia and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks yesterday, towards Ivanivka and Oleksandhrad.

In the Huliaipole direction, 35 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, Dorozhnianka and towards Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni and in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine