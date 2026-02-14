$42.990.04
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 14609 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 29978 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 27797 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 29261 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 54458 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 72620 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 54326 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 33247 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 43927 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 70490 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On February 13, Russian troops lost 1,070 soldiers and 914 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.02.26 amount to over 1.2 million personnel.

Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per day

On February 13, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 914 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.02.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1252020 (+1070) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11668 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  24031 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒  37282 (+28)
          • MLRS ‒  1645 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒  1300 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  134306 (+914)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4286 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  29 (+1)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  78388 (+120)
                            • special equipment ‒  4071 (+1)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded  amounted to  more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its replenishment with personnel.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 22181 view

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine