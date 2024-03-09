The next meeting of Ramstein will be held on March 19

The next meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format is scheduled for March 19 at the Ramstein air base in Germany, Radio Liberty reports, citing the press service of the US Air Force in Europe, UNN .

Details

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet in person with members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19, 2024. Austin has requested defense ministers and senior officials from around the world to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the various security challenges facing U.S. allies and partners.

Context

The previous meeting of the Contact Group was held online on February 14. At that meeting, the participants discussed issues related to strengthening air defense, artillery systems and drones, and the plans of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense brings together about fifty countries that are helping Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

