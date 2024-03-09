$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23396 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 82004 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56157 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 241791 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211397 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183641 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225962 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250423 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156341 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371902 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The next meeting of Ramstein will be held on March 19

Kyiv • UNN

 46149 views

The next meeting of the Ramstein Defense Contact Group is scheduled for March 19 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with defense ministers and senior officials from around the world to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the security challenges facing U.S. allies and partners.

The next meeting of Ramstein will be held on March 19

The next meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format is scheduled for March 19 at the Ramstein air base in Germany, Radio Liberty reports, citing the press service of the US Air Force in Europe, UNN .

Details

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet in person with members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19, 2024. Austin has requested defense ministers and senior officials from around the world to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the various security challenges facing U.S. allies and partners.

Context

The previous meeting of the Contact Group was held online on February 14. At that meeting, the participants discussed issues related to strengthening air defense, artillery systems and drones, and the plans of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense brings together about fifty countries that are helping Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

Air defense and drone coalitions officially launched: Umerov on the results of "Ramstein"14.02.24, 21:15 • 129129 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
United States Air Force
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
United States Department of Defense
Lloyd Austin
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
