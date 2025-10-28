The Netherlands provides Ukraine with 25 million euros to support its energy sector - Foreign Minister

The Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine. These funds will be used for Ukraine's energy support, said the country's Foreign Minister David Van Weel during a briefing at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

Addition

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David van Weel, announced that today in Kyiv, with a message - Ukraine can count on the support of the Netherlands against the Russian aggressor.