The Netherlands provides Ukraine with 25 million euros to support its energy sector - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

The Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine for energy support. This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister, David Van Weel, during a briefing in Kyiv.

The Netherlands provides Ukraine with 25 million euros to support its energy sector - Foreign Minister

The Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine. These funds will be used for Ukraine's energy support, said the country's Foreign Minister David Van Weel during a briefing at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

The Netherlands allocates 25 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector

- said Van Weel during the briefing.

Addition

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David van Weel, announced that today in Kyiv, with a message - Ukraine can count on the support of the Netherlands against the Russian aggressor.

Day after day, Russia terrorizes Ukrainians with its horrific attacks. Innocent people suffer. As winter approaches, families are left without electricity and gas. My message today in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on our maximum support in the fight against the Russian aggressor

- Van Weel reported on X.

Pavlo Zinchenko

