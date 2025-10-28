The Netherlands provides Ukraine with 25 million euros to support its energy sector - Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine for energy support. This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister, David Van Weel, during a briefing in Kyiv.
Details
The Netherlands allocates 25 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector
Addition
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David van Weel, announced that today in Kyiv, with a message - Ukraine can count on the support of the Netherlands against the Russian aggressor.
Day after day, Russia terrorizes Ukrainians with its horrific attacks. Innocent people suffer. As winter approaches, families are left without electricity and gas. My message today in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on our maximum support in the fight against the Russian aggressor