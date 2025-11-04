ukenru
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

The European Commission noted Ukraine's "exceptional determination" on its path to the EU, but called for accelerating reforms in the judicial sphere and strengthening anti-corruption measures. The report emphasizes the need to overcome pressure on anti-corruption bodies and ensure their independence.

The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EU

The European Commission has published a report assessing Ukraine's progress towards accession to the European Union. The report notes Ukraine's "exceptional determination" in the matter of European integration, while emphasizing the need to accelerate reforms in the judicial sphere and strengthen anti-corruption measures. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.

Details

It is noted that Reuters journalists have reviewed the draft report on Ukraine's readiness for EU accession, which is expected to be adopted on Tuesday, November 4.

The document emphasizes that, despite the war, Ukraine has shown "a clear commitment to the path of European integration" and has carried out a number of significant reforms.

At the same time, the European Commission draws attention to the need to strengthen the fight against corruption, strengthen the independence of the judiciary, and ensure the stable operation of anti-corruption bodies.

Recent negative trends, including increasing pressure on specialized anti-corruption bodies and civil society, must be resolutely reversed

- it is stated in the draft report

Brussels expresses concern about "negative trends" in Ukraine - in particular, the growing political pressure on anti-corruption bodies, attempts to limit their independence, and risks to civil society.

The European Commission called on the Ukrainian authorities to address these problems, as they could slow down the negotiation process for EU accession. Special attention in the document is paid to the need for judicial reform, the fight against organized crime, and increasing the transparency of state institutions.

Despite the fact that most EU governments officially support Ukraine's European integration aspirations, the report emphasizes that real progress requires the consent of all members of the Union. So far, the start date for a new stage of negotiations has not been determined, and Hungary continues to block the process.

Ukraine declares its intention to complete negotiations on EU accession by the end of 2028. At the same time, the European Commission emphasizes that to achieve this goal, Kyiv needs to intensify reforms, primarily in the field of justice and ensuring the rule of law.

The project also contains a proposal to create stricter control mechanisms for candidate countries so that after accession they cannot deviate from democratic norms and obligations undertaken during the negotiation process.

Recall

The European Union is considering a proposal to allow new countries to join the EU without full voting rights, which could make leaders like Viktor Orban more amenable to Ukraine's accession. This initiative would allow countries like Ukraine to enjoy many of the benefits of EU membership, but without veto power.

There is every reason to hope for a positive outcome for us: Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership with von der Leyen03.11.25, 21:06 • 1676 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Reuters
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán