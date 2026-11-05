The NBU updated the exchange rates: the dollar fell, while the euro and zloty rose

As of Thursday, November 5, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 45.54 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was UAH 45.67 per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.25. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU's data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 45.5375 (-13 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 51.2489 (+19 kopecks) per €1. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.6463 (+10 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 45.48–46.14, the euro at UAH 50.98–51.81, and the zloty at UAH 11.33–11.82;

on the interbank market, rates are UAH 45.50–45.53 per dollar and UAH 51.19–51.21 per euro.

Reminder

The National Bank of Ukraine assures that the situation on the foreign exchange market remains under control, despite the temporary weakening of the hryvnia in early November due to increased budget expenditures and limited export supply.

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