The Navy warned Russian tourists traveling to Crimea

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70799 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 79303 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99859 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178047 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223614 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137721 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365408 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180941 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149206 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197692 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 70927 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 65710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 79444 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 80511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99987 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6902 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10268 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14639 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35862 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37575 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Navy warned Russian tourists traveling to Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22287 views

Spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk warned about the presence of military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Navy warned Russian tourists traveling to Crimea

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, warned about the presence of military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea and commented on the recent incident with vacationers on the peninsula. He said this on Monday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"We warn that there are many military facilities in Crimea. No one will leave them alone as long as they are there. So please draw conclusions and make appropriate decisions that will help save lives and health. By the way, regarding those vacationers who suffered in the only case that was organized by the Russians themselves. It is significant that all the victims, who are already known, were not Crimeans. They were, as they say in Russia, "panaehali" there," Pletenchuk pointed out.

According to him, from the data published online, we can say that these are parts of a Russian air defense missile, because again, Ukraine does not have such missiles in its arsenal.

"There is only one conclusion to be drawn here - this is the fall of debris, if it had been a targeted attack, as Russian propagandists say, the number of victims would have been much higher," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that it had allegedly shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Ukrainian Navy
Crimea
Ukraine
MGM-140 ATACMS
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40