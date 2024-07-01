The Navy warned Russian tourists traveling to Crimea

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, warned about the presence of military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea and commented on the recent incident with vacationers on the peninsula. He said this on Monday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"We warn that there are many military facilities in Crimea. No one will leave them alone as long as they are there. So please draw conclusions and make appropriate decisions that will help save lives and health. By the way, regarding those vacationers who suffered in the only case that was organized by the Russians themselves. It is significant that all the victims, who are already known, were not Crimeans. They were, as they say in Russia, "panaehali" there," Pletenchuk pointed out.

According to him, from the data published online, we can say that these are parts of a Russian air defense missile, because again, Ukraine does not have such missiles in its arsenal.

"There is only one conclusion to be drawn here - this is the fall of debris, if it had been a targeted attack, as Russian propagandists say, the number of victims would have been much higher," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that it had allegedly shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea.