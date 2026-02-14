5G launched in Kharkiv during the "most technological" wedding

Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

A new generation of communication has been launched in Kharkiv, which has already been tested by a young couple who registered their marriage in Diia. The city became the third in Ukraine where the 5G pilot was scaled up: Lviv was the first, and Borodianka was the second. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

We are turning on the future where the enemy is trying to stop life. At the President's initiative, we are scaling up the 5G pilot to Kharkiv - already in the third city in Ukraine, just 30 km from the border - the post says.

According to preliminary information, the first to test the new generation of communication on Valentine's Day were newlyweds Vladyslav and Kateryna, who said "Yes!" to each other in Diia at 5G speed.

We congratulate the most innovative family in Ukraine. We are working to ensure that technology and Diia are there for you in the most important moments of your life - the post emphasizes.

Recall

