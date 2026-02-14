5G launched in Kharkiv during the "most technological" wedding

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:44 PM • 2356 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 4482 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 5798 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 10142 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 11457 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 12435 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 24612 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 41537 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 36421 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35975 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.8m/s
81%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 10047 views
Rescuers found the body of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house in OdesaPhotoFebruary 14, 05:15 AM • 4896 views
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - mediaFebruary 14, 05:32 AM • 5872 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 7258 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 3676 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 65758 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 94872 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 61685 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 79872 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 120864 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Wang Yi (politician)
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Budapest
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 3734 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 11721 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 15174 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 37677 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 37190 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Heating

5G launched in Kharkiv during the "most technological" wedding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

In Kharkiv, a 5G pilot was launched, making it the third city in Ukraine with such a connection, after Lviv and Borodianka. Newlyweds Vladyslav and Kateryna were the first to test it by registering their marriage in Diia.

5G launched in Kharkiv during the "most technological" wedding
Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

A new generation of communication has been launched in Kharkiv, which has already been tested by a young couple who registered their marriage in Diia. The city became the third in Ukraine where the 5G pilot was scaled up: Lviv was the first, and Borodianka was the second. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

We are turning on the future where the enemy is trying to stop life. At the President's initiative, we are scaling up the 5G pilot to Kharkiv - already in the third city in Ukraine, just 30 km from the border

- the post says.

According to preliminary information, the first to test the new generation of communication on Valentine's Day were newlyweds Vladyslav and Kateryna, who said "Yes!" to each other in Diia at 5G speed.

We congratulate the most innovative family in Ukraine. We are working to ensure that technology and Diia are there for you in the most important moments of your life

- the post emphasizes.

Recall

The winner of "The Bachelor-13" Inna Bielien and her fiancé were denied marriage registration due to problems with documents regarding their previous divorce. The couple planned to get married on the mirror date 02.20.2026, but are now considering getting married through "Diia".

Alla Kiosak

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
Trend
War in Ukraine
Series
Marriage
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv