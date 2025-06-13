$41.490.02
The most expensive rental housing in Ukraine is in Zakarpattia and Lviv regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

In May 2025, Zakarpattia and Lviv regions topped the ranking of the most expensive rental housing in Ukraine. The average rental cost here reaches almost 12 thousand hryvnias.

In May 2025, the highest rental prices were recorded in the Zakarpattia and Lviv regions.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to statistics, the average cost of renting a home in the Zakarpattia region was 11 thousand 956 hryvnias, and in the Lviv region - 11 thousand 824 hryvnias. This significantly exceeds the national average, which in May reached 7 thousand 504 hryvnias.

For comparison, in the Kyiv region, the average rental cost was 6 thousand 204 hryvnias, and in the Odesa region - 9 thousand 659 hryvnias. Compared to April 2025, rental prices in Zakarpattia increased by 68 hryvnias, and in the Lviv region - by 52 hryvnias. Analysts attribute the high prices to a combination of tourist attractiveness, a safer situation in the region, and growing demand for housing from internally displaced persons.

Additionally

Growth in rental rates is also observed in Ivano-Frankivsk (8 thousand 477 hryvnias), Chernivtsi (8 thousand 295 hryvnias) and Ternopil (7 thousand 631 hryvnias) regions. All these regions are united by their location in the west of the country, as well as a moderate level of security.

Reference

The data is provided by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine based on the results of a survey of the cost of consumer goods and services in the regions. The analysis covers the dynamics of changes between April and May 2025.

Let us remind you

Ukrainians need 5-7 years to buy a one-room apartment, putting aside the entire salary. In frontline cities, such as Kherson, this term is less than two years.

In January-March 2025, Ukraine commissioned 2292 thousand m² of housing, with the Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions leading. This indicates the recovery of the country.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyReal Estate
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kherson
