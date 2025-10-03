The most difficult situation with electricity is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, with restrictions in some regions

Due to enemy shelling, there are power outages in several regions, the most difficult situation is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, in some regions there are restrictions, in particular, in Chernihiv region, power outage schedules are still in effect. Electricity consumption is high and it is not recommended to turn on powerful equipment simultaneously from 10:00 to 22:00, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy on Friday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of enemy missile and drone attacks, as of this morning, there are blackouts in several regions. The most difficult situation remains in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, where the damage to energy facilities is the most significant," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

"As of October 3, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect in some regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"All necessary measures are being taken to maintain the stable operation of the energy system," the ministry added.

As Ukrenergo noted, emergency recovery work is ongoing. "Energy workers are doing everything possible to power all consumers as soon as possible and cancel the hourly outage schedules that were forcedly introduced by "Chernihivoblenergo"", the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the enemy launched missile and drone attacks on a number of energy facilities in several regions, including gas transportation infrastructure facilities. "Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains at a consistently high level. Today, October 3, as of 9:30, it was the same as the previous day," Ukrenergo reported.

The reason is the cloudy weather with precipitation in most regions. This, as indicated, leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

Yesterday, October 2, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 2.4% higher than the maximum of the previous day. "The reason is a significant decrease in air temperature in most regions, which led to consumers using electric heaters," the NEC noted.

"The need to consume electricity sparingly remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously between 10:00 and 22:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.26 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy reported.

