The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Hungarian ambassador and expressed a protest over the intimidation and pressure on Ukrainian collectors

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Antal Heizer, to whom a strong protest was expressed in connection with Hungary's gross violations of its international legal obligations. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

On March 9, Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Antal Heizer was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, to whom a strong protest was expressed in connection with Hungary's gross violations of its international legal obligations, in particular the European Convention on Human Rights, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963, and the Ukrainian-Hungarian Consular Convention in dealing with illegally detained citizens of Ukraine who were transporting valuable cargo from Vienna to Ukraine in fulfillment of an international contract between Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria) and JSC "Oschadbank" - the statement says.

Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the Hungarian side was informed of the unacceptability of applying intimidation and psychological pressure measures to Ukrainian citizens, as well as the excessive use of force.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors

The attention of the Hungarian ambassador was also drawn to the fact that despite an official request sent through diplomatic channels, Ukrainian consular officials were not granted access to the detainees, which is a gross violation of the aforementioned international legal acts. On this occasion, information was requested regarding the legislative initiative of the head of the Fidesz parliamentary faction, in particular the subject of regulation of the legislative initiative and the goals of the future law - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from Oschadbank

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

In Hungary, it was stated that seven citizens of Ukraine, detained with armored vehicles carrying a batch of money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" on the territory of Hungary. The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.