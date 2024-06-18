The Ministry of Energy told what will happen to electricity in winter

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16890 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 153041 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148031 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246408 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152828 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371025 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183482 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150010 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 153041 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 128822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148031 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 140993 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161185 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12683 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13868 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17897 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19026 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 36900 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Ministry of Energy told what will happen to electricity in winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94731 views

Ukraine is actively preparing for possible winter power outages due to serious damage, but is striving to minimize outages as much as possible.

The Ministry of Energy told what will happen to electricity in winter

Ukraine is in an active phase of preparation and is trying to do everything possible to ensure that blackouts are as short as possible in winter. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, it is currently very difficult to say what kind of outages there might be in the fall and winter.

It is very difficult to say that there will be no outages now because the damage was so severe. We may not be able to avoid outages, but we are doing our best to make them as invisible as possible

emphasized Hrynchuk.

Earlier, experts said that Ukraine would have to live with electricity shortages for at least two years. The situation could be significantly affected if the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar, which is occupied by the enemy, were to return to control.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy to regularly inform the population about the state of the power system18.06.24, 17:08 • 26920 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91