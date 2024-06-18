The Ministry of Energy told what will happen to electricity in winter
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is actively preparing for possible winter power outages due to serious damage, but is striving to minimize outages as much as possible.
Ukraine is in an active phase of preparation and is trying to do everything possible to ensure that blackouts are as short as possible in winter. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.
Details
According to her, it is currently very difficult to say what kind of outages there might be in the fall and winter.
It is very difficult to say that there will be no outages now because the damage was so severe. We may not be able to avoid outages, but we are doing our best to make them as invisible as possible
Earlier, experts said that Ukraine would have to live with electricity shortages for at least two years. The situation could be significantly affected if the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar, which is occupied by the enemy, were to return to control.
The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy to regularly inform the population about the state of the power system18.06.24, 17:08 • 26920 views