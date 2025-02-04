The Ministry of Energy on the situation at ZNPP: equipment degradation is underway

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103906 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107149 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125531 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102715 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131006 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The Ministry of Energy on the situation at ZNPP: equipment degradation is underway

The Ministry of Energy on the situation at ZNPP: equipment degradation is underway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22474 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko said that equipment at ZNPP had degraded during the occupation.

The Ukrainian side understands that the equipment at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is degrading and the condition is deteriorating with every day of the Russians' presence there. This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during a joint briefing with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, UNN reports.

We understand that the equipment is degrading and the condition is deteriorating with every day that the Russians stay at the (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear - ed.) plant. But we will be able to assess specific figures when we have access to it,

- Galushchenko said.

Addendum

On February 4 , the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, arrived at the Kyivska power substation in Kyiv region. 

Grossi said that a nuclear accident could result from a direct attack on the substation, as well as from a power outage.

At the end of December 2024, NNEGC Energoatom reportedthat the Russian occupiers continue to destroy the equipment of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

