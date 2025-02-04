The Ministry of Energy on the situation at ZNPP: equipment degradation is underway

The Ukrainian side understands that the equipment at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is degrading and the condition is deteriorating with every day of the Russians' presence there. This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during a joint briefing with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, UNN reports.

We understand that the equipment is degrading and the condition is deteriorating with every day that the Russians stay at the (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear - ed.) plant. But we will be able to assess specific figures when we have access to it, - Galushchenko said.

Addendum

On February 4 , the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, arrived at the Kyivska power substation in Kyiv region.

Grossi said that a nuclear accident could result from a direct attack on the substation, as well as from a power outage.

At the end of December 2024, NNEGC Energoatom reportedthat the Russian occupiers continue to destroy the equipment of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

