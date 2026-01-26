The Ministry of Defense explained the amount and conditions for providing financial assistance to military personnel in 2026

In 2026, financial assistance for resolving social and domestic issues for military personnel will be paid in the amount of their monthly monetary allowance. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The agency notes that such assistance is provided to support military personnel in difficult life circumstances and to cover social and domestic needs.

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations who serve under contract or by conscription in accordance with current legislation have the right to receive financial assistance.

To receive the payment, a serviceman must submit a report to their direct commander, indicating the grounds for providing financial assistance. The decision on its payment is made within the monetary allowance fund of the respective military unit.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that financial assistance is usually provided once a year, but in exceptional cases, additional payments are possible in accordance with established norms.

The agency also urged military personnel to contact commanders and financial units of their units to clarify the procedure for processing documents and payment deadlines.

