The Ministry of Defense explained the amount and conditions for providing financial assistance to military personnel in 2026

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
01:53 PM • 6396 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 13273 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 16011 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 28583 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 21887 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 42276 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21486 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38879 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23414 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28358 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 31734 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 28169 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 32818 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 23361 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 15897 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 28583 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 42276 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 33022 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38879 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 115832 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 2866 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 3590 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 10111 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 33333 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 32667 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

The Ministry of Defense explained the amount and conditions for providing financial assistance to military personnel in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

In 2026, military personnel will receive financial assistance equal to one month's monetary allowance. The payment is intended to provide support in difficult life circumstances.

The Ministry of Defense explained the amount and conditions for providing financial assistance to military personnel in 2026

In 2026, financial assistance for resolving social and domestic issues for military personnel will be paid in the amount of their monthly monetary allowance. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The agency notes that such assistance is provided to support military personnel in difficult life circumstances and to cover social and domestic needs.

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations who serve under contract or by conscription in accordance with current legislation have the right to receive financial assistance.

To receive the payment, a serviceman must submit a report to their direct commander, indicating the grounds for providing financial assistance. The decision on its payment is made within the monetary allowance fund of the respective military unit.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that financial assistance is usually provided once a year, but in exceptional cases, additional payments are possible in accordance with established norms.

The agency also urged military personnel to contact commanders and financial units of their units to clarify the procedure for processing documents and payment deadlines.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense reported that foreign volunteers who defend Ukraine under contract have the right to the status of a combatant. The procedure for obtaining it is identical to that for citizens of Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine