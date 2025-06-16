The militarization of Ukrainian children by Russia is a threat to global security

The militarization of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia is a long-term threat to the whole world. This was stated by Daria Zarivna, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA, participating in the discussion The Fight to Return Ukraine’s Stolen Children, which took place during the GLOBSEC 2025 security forum, reports UNN.

Details

Daria Zarivna stressed that the return of deported children is not only a humanitarian issue, but also an element of global security.

Russia is militarizing Ukrainian children under occupation and preparing them for service in the aggressor's army. This is not only a violation of international law, but also a long-term threat to the whole world. If this practice is not stopped, it could become a new terrible norm in future conflicts. - said the advisor to the head of the Office of the Head of State.

Daria Zarivna informed that within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, 1359 children have already been returned. She also stressed the importance of supporting the process of reintegration of children after their return.

Every child returns to a family - native or adoptive. They receive an individual support plan, assistance from psychologists, social workers, lawyers and educators. We are building a system of multi-sectoral support - she noted.

It is noted that special attention was paid to the need to return the kidnapped children whose names were included in the initial list that Ukraine handed over to the Russian Federation during the talks in Istanbul as part of confidence-building measures.

Recall

The Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the world to increase pressure on Russia over the deportation, Russification and assimilation of Ukrainian children. The return of children is a priority for Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak discussed with Cardinal Parolin the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. The parties agreed on close cooperation in this humanitarian issue.

