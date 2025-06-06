$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine will pay UAH 50,000 in aid for each child after deportation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

Ukraine has introduced a one-time payment of UAH 50,000 for children returning from deportation or temporarily occupied territories. The funds will help with adaptation and reintegration.

Ukraine will pay UAH 50,000 in aid for each child after deportation

Ukraine has introduced a one-time financial assistance of UAH 50,000 for each child returning after deportation, forced displacement, or from temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

This money will help parents or legal guardians create appropriate conditions for the child's adaptation and reintegration in Ukraine. This assistance does not affect the amount of other social payments or subsidies.

In order to receive this assistance, it is necessary to contact the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs. The Ministry of Social Policy reminded that an individual return plan is drawn up for each child, which includes three packages of assistance - short-term, medium-term and long-term.

Depending on the needs, the child can receive social, medical, psychological, rehabilitation and legal services.

Recall

The Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to increase pressure on Russia because of the deportation, Russification and assimilation of Ukrainian children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
