Ukraine will pay UAH 50,000 in aid for each child after deportation

Ukraine has introduced a one-time financial assistance of UAH 50,000 for each child returning after deportation, forced displacement, or from temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

This money will help parents or legal guardians create appropriate conditions for the child's adaptation and reintegration in Ukraine. This assistance does not affect the amount of other social payments or subsidies.

In order to receive this assistance, it is necessary to contact the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs. The Ministry of Social Policy reminded that an individual return plan is drawn up for each child, which includes three packages of assistance - short-term, medium-term and long-term.

Depending on the needs, the child can receive social, medical, psychological, rehabilitation and legal services.

Recall

The Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to increase pressure on Russia because of the deportation, Russification and assimilation of Ukrainian children.