In Russia, a mass expulsion of students from medical universities is being recorded after the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, signed a law obliging doctors to work for three years after graduation. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after Putin signed the law on mandatory three-year "work-off" for medical students, a wave of mass expulsions began across the country: senior students are leaving universities, not wanting to fall into the scheme of "distribution" to depressed and frontline regions.

According to Russian sources, students directly call the new law "slavery for low wages and lack of rights."

At the same time, Russia's medical system is experiencing chronic underfunding.

In the Sverdlovsk region, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund underpaid doctors by more than 20 million rubles in just six months. Doctors record a sharp increase in workload, exhaustion, staff shortages, and a complete lack of reaction from the authorities - the post says.

CNR analysts note: the state does not raise salaries or improve conditions - it simply tries to "freeze" doctors in their workplaces through administrative coercion.

In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers are preparing medical students for work on the front line - CNS

Against this background, private clinics, which should have become a "safety net," are also collapsing. Citizens massively complain about staff rudeness, lack of doctors, lack of equipment, and prices that do not correspond to quality.

The Center for National Resistance reports that Russian students and young doctors categorically refuse to go to frontline areas, and experienced specialists try to quit or transfer to safe regions of the Russian Federation.

For residents of the temporarily occupied territories, especially children, this means the formation of a dangerous medical void. There is already a shortage of pediatricians, narrow children's specialists, and even therapists. - writes the CNR.

Some hospitals are switching to a reduced schedule, cutting appointments, and redirecting planned examinations to overcrowded polyclinics. In such conditions, children are left without quality diagnostics, without specialist consultations, and without access to specialized care.

Recall

Earlier, the Center for National Resistance reported a critical shortage of medical personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, reaching 30-40%. Even rotations of Russian medics do not solve the problem, as resources are directed to serving military groups.

Occupiers "treat" residents of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region with mobile stalls offering iodine and expired pills