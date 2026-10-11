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The mandatory evacuation zone for children has been expanded in Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

In certain areas of Kramatorsk, the zone for the mandatory evacuation of children has been expanded. The evacuation will be carried out with parents or legal representatives.

The mandatory evacuation zone for children has been expanded in Kramatorsk
Illustrative photo

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, announced the expansion of the zone for the mandatory evacuation of children by force from certain areas of Kramatorsk, UNN reports.

The evacuation will be carried out accompanied by parents, persons acting in their place, or legal representatives. Local military administrations, police, rescuers, and the children’s services are involved in the operation 

- Filashkin said.

According to him, people will be accompanied at every stage — from departure to the reception point and their subsequent placement in safer regions.

We make all decisions with one goal — to prevent new child casualties. The security situation is deteriorating, and waiting until danger comes directly to your home is far too great a risk. Especially when children are involved. I urge parents not to delay. Evacuation saves lives! 

- Filashkin concluded.

More than 20 dead, dozens injured, and extensive destruction — a new wave of Russian attacks on a number of regions of Ukraine11.10.26, 11:50 • 5922 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Evacuation
Vadym Filashkin
Kramatorsk