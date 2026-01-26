The main thing is accessibility for people: Terekhov called for the implementation of housing programs in Ukraine

$43.140.03
05:23 PM • 2716 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 9514 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 12508 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 18619 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 19413 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 33626 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23712 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45886 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22107 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41200 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 31234 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 38249 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 27139 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11782 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 18959 views
UNN Lite
The main thing is accessibility for people: Terekhov called for the implementation of housing programs in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that housing programs should become the engines of Ukraine's recovery, and their implementation should begin now. Accessibility for people and long-term loans at low interest rates are key conditions.

The main thing is accessibility for people: Terekhov called for the implementation of housing programs in Ukraine

Housing programs should become the engines of Ukraine's recovery, and their implementation should begin now. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor, Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

In his social media post, he emphasized that the main characteristic of such programs should be their accessibility to people. 

It is already obvious that the problem of providing people with comfortable, warm, and convenient housing will be the number one task in the coming years. The difficult situation with the housing stock, destroyed, dilapidated, old housing that cannot withstand crisis situations, is a problem for many Ukrainian cities and millions of families. Therefore, we need to start now 

- Terekhov emphasized.

He added that in many countries that were in a state of war or deep economic crisis, housing programs became the engines of recovery.

This was the case in Austria after the First World War. After the Second World War, Great Britain and West Germany implemented large housing programs for the population. In the 90s of the last century, after unification, East Germany carried out a large-scale housing reconstruction. In many buildings, communications, windows, insulation were changed, and even the total area of apartments was expanded. Old houses became comfortable housing 

- said the mayor of Kharkiv.

According to him, there are currently many examples of housing programs that can be taken as a basis and implemented in Ukraine. But certain conditions must be met.

The main thing is to ensure the accessibility of the program for people. So that families can attract financial resources for purchases and repairs for a long period, at least 15-20 years, and at "affordable" interest rates that would not exceed the average rental cost in the region. I am convinced that comfortable housing for people with heat and light will simultaneously become both a symbol and one of the main tasks of economic reconstruction and development 

- stated Ihor Terekhov.

Lilia Podolyak

