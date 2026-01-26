The main thing is accessibility for people: Terekhov called for the implementation of housing programs in Ukraine

Housing programs should become the engines of Ukraine's recovery, and their implementation should begin now. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor, Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

In his social media post, he emphasized that the main characteristic of such programs should be their accessibility to people.

It is already obvious that the problem of providing people with comfortable, warm, and convenient housing will be the number one task in the coming years. The difficult situation with the housing stock, destroyed, dilapidated, old housing that cannot withstand crisis situations, is a problem for many Ukrainian cities and millions of families. Therefore, we need to start now - Terekhov emphasized.

He added that in many countries that were in a state of war or deep economic crisis, housing programs became the engines of recovery.

This was the case in Austria after the First World War. After the Second World War, Great Britain and West Germany implemented large housing programs for the population. In the 90s of the last century, after unification, East Germany carried out a large-scale housing reconstruction. In many buildings, communications, windows, insulation were changed, and even the total area of apartments was expanded. Old houses became comfortable housing - said the mayor of Kharkiv.

According to him, there are currently many examples of housing programs that can be taken as a basis and implemented in Ukraine. But certain conditions must be met.