The level of electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity consumption in Ukraine is in line with seasonal trends, but there is a shortage of power during peak consumption hours. 553 settlements are without power due to hostilities, bad weather and technical reasons.
The level of consumption is in line with seasonal indicators. During peak consumption hours, the power system is experiencing a power shortage, so Ukrainians are urged to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime hours of 10:00 to 16:00. Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 553 settlements are without electricity as of the morning, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Consumption
According to Ukrenergo, consumption is in line with seasonal indicators. Today, on October 14, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was the same as at this time on the previous business day - Friday, October 11.
Yesterday, October 13, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 4.2% higher than last Sunday, October 6. According to Ukrenergo, the reason for this dynamics is a decrease in air temperature in most regions of Ukraine.
The company also added that due to Russian attacks during peak consumption hours, the power system remains under capacity constraints. Therefore, they urged to use powerful electrical appliances better during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00.
De-energization De-energization
This morning, 553 settlements are without power supply due to hostilities and other reasons. In particular, there are new power cuts in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions due to the fighting.
In the morning, 30 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k, Chernihiv and Volyn regions were without power due to the weather.
For technical reasons, consumers in Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia regions are without electricity.
