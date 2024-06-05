Kolesnik spoke about the action plan for restoring energy capacity: a number of simplifications will be applied

The government decided to simplify the construction conditions for generating facilities in order to speed up the process of increasing additional generation. And the NBU is working to eliminate some taxes for the import of energy equipment. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Kolesnik, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We have notified businesses and local authorities to install backup types of power supplies for their own needs at critical infrastructure facilities. Today, there is a certain interaction, additional equipment will be installed - gas turbine and gas piston installations, as a backup type of power supply, to ensure the passage of the heating season charioteer said.

According to him, there are similar decisions, in particular, for Kharkiv, where a detailed action plan has been developed to prepare for the heating season.

We also have a general action plan for the country for each region. The government decided to simplify the construction conditions for generating facilities. The simplification will apply to construction, environmental and other requirements in order to quickly build and put into operation additional capacity. The National Commission also decided to simplify the conditions for connecting to the electric and gas network. A set of such steps will allow you to increase additional capacity in all areas - he stressed.

Kolesnik said that the National Bank and the Ministry of economy are working to remove some taxes for the import of energy equipment and are developing financial instruments so that businesses and domestic consumers can access lending.

Recall

As of today, Ukraine has lost more than 9.2 MW of power due to enemy strikes on critical infrastructure and electric power facilities.

In Kharkiv region, generation is virtually completely destroyed, but there are programs to provide light and heat - Galushchenko