Kolesnik spoke about the action plan for restoring energy capacity: a number of simplifications will be applied

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 80281 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140690 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145724 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240465 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172147 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163833 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148048 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112960 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206654 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13209 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20289 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107036 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111162 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158637 views
Kolesnik spoke about the action plan for restoring energy capacity: a number of simplifications will be applied

Kolesnik spoke about the action plan for restoring energy capacity: a number of simplifications will be applied

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22365 views

The government simplifies the construction conditions for generating facilities, abolishes taxes on imports of power equipment, and develops lending tools to increase additional generating capacity and prepare for the heating season.

The government decided to simplify the construction conditions for generating facilities in order to speed up the process of increasing additional generation. And the NBU is working to eliminate some taxes for the import of energy equipment. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Kolesnik, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We have notified businesses and local authorities to install backup types of power supplies for their own needs at critical infrastructure facilities. Today, there is a certain interaction, additional equipment will be installed - gas turbine and gas piston installations, as a backup type of power supply, to ensure the passage of the heating season

charioteer said.

According to him, there are similar decisions, in particular, for Kharkiv, where a detailed action plan has been developed to prepare for the heating season.

We also have a general action plan for the country for each region. The government decided to simplify the construction conditions for generating facilities. The simplification will apply to construction, environmental and other requirements in order to quickly build and put into operation additional capacity. The National Commission also decided to simplify the conditions for connecting to the electric and gas network. A set of such steps will allow you to increase additional capacity in all areas

- he stressed.

Kolesnik said that the National Bank and the Ministry of economy are working to remove some taxes for the import of energy equipment and are developing financial instruments so that businesses and domestic consumers can access lending.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy

