In Kharkiv region, generation is virtually completely destroyed, but there are programs to provide light and heat - Galushchenko

Due to constant enemy shelling, the power generation in the Kharkiv region has been virtually destroyed. However, there are programs in place to provide the region with electricity and heat. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, due to constant shelling and proximity to the enemy, the generation in the region has been virtually destroyed. Not only large power plants like Zmiyivska TPP or TPP-5 have been destroyed, but also small plants like TPP-3 and TPP-2 of ESKHAR. They are all destroyed almost to the point of being worthless," said Galushchenko.

Galushchenko pointed out that Kharkiv region is currently a priority for the Ministry of Energy in addressing energy and heat supply issues. According to him, the ministry is now looking at how to quickly ensure autonomy in heat and electricity supply in the region.

"There are relevant programs. We work all the time. [There is a dedicated headquarters that deals with this 24/7. We have already identified the appropriate points and equipment to be installed before the start of the heating season in Kharkiv region," he said.

