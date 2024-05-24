In Kharkiv region, generation is virtually completely destroyed, but there are programs to provide light and heat - Galushchenko

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74701 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139737 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144805 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239123 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171815 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163658 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147934 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112951 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206194 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Kharkiv region, generation is virtually completely destroyed, but there are programs to provide light and heat - Galushchenko

In Kharkiv region, generation is virtually completely destroyed, but there are programs to provide light and heat - Galushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 12818 views

The energy sector of Kharkiv region is almost completely destroyed due to constant shelling, but there are programs to provide the region with electricity and heat.

Due to constant enemy shelling, the power generation in the Kharkiv region has been virtually destroyed. However, there are programs in place to provide the region with electricity and heat. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

 "Unfortunately, due to constant shelling and proximity to the enemy, the generation in the region has been virtually destroyed. Not only large power plants like Zmiyivska TPP or TPP-5 have been destroyed, but also small plants like TPP-3 and TPP-2 of ESKHAR. They are all destroyed almost to the point of being worthless," said Galushchenko.

Galushchenko pointed out that Kharkiv region is currently a priority for the Ministry of Energy in addressing energy and heat supply issues. According to him, the ministry is now looking at how to quickly ensure autonomy in heat and electricity supply in the region.

"There are relevant programs. We work all the time. [There is a dedicated headquarters that deals with this 24/7. We have already identified the appropriate points and equipment to be installed before the start of the heating season in Kharkiv region," he said.

President: Energy sector has lost a significant part of generation, there is a need for rational consumption17.05.24, 20:04 • 24877 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

