President: Energy sector has lost a significant part of generation, there is a need for rational consumption

We had a very detailed and lengthy conversation about the protection and restoration of our energy sector and the overall situation in the energy sector. Prime Minister Shmyhal, the Minister of Energy, the military, representatives of energy companies. Now, after the Russian strikes, our energy sector has lost a significant part of its generation. And it will take time to recover. It takes a lot of efforts to further develop the energy sector - a new energy sector that will be able to work despite the threats of Russian terror - Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine is already preparing for the next heating season, and this includes, among other things, scheduled repairs and preparation of nuclear generation.

"So now there is a need for a very rational, thoughtful consumption of electricity. Both at the government level and at the level of regional and local authorities, energy companies must ensure that the public is fully informed about how power outages are happening now, when there is a peak load, and why everyone needs to be conscious about consumption. Of course, we are working to provide Ukraine with more air defense protection. We are working with all partners on a regular basis to convince them," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian government is working to rebuild the energy infrastructure, decentralize and ensure reliable energy supply to critical infrastructure, improve energy efficiency and increase production to address the difficult situation caused by Russian attacks on the energy system.