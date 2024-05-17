No plans to cut off electricity tomorrow in Ukraine

No power outages are planned for household consumers in Ukraine tomorrow. Restrictions will apply only to industry, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, on May 18, from 19:00 to 24:00, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. No restrictions are expected for household consumers - Ukrenergo reported.

The company also emphasized that it only informs about the timeframes during which hourly outage schedules are in effect, i.e., consumption may be limited if the region exceeds certain limits. Information on whether and when blackouts will be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, as well as on their social media pages.

"The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of five missile and drone attacks carried out by Russia on the Ukrainian power system since March 22. Due to the damage , Ukrainian power plants cannot produce as much electricity as before the attacks. The extent of the restrictions is distributed evenly across all regions. Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited," Ukrenergo summarized.

