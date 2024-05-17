Today, stabilization schedules for power outages will be applied again in Ukraine: what is known

Today, starting at 19:00, stabilization outage schedules will be re-introduced. On May 17, Ukraine sets an "anti-record" - the maximum import capacity of 1.7 GWh is used . This was announced by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

There are three zones in the schedules: dark gray, there is definitely no electricity when the schedules are in effect. Light gray, when there is supply only when there are enough volumes. White - when there is guaranteed electricity. In order to keep within yesterday's limits, our colleagues had to cut off power in the light gray zones of the schedule as well - Kovalenko wrote.

He urged people to be sympathetic to the situation when there may be no electricity for more than 7 hours. According to him, power engineers will definitely find a balanced way out of the situation.

"Of course, this may seem unfair: there is no power for seven hours, then there is power for an hour and a half or two (I set the time for switching), and then there is no power again. I personally had no electricity for 7 hours in a row yesterday. However, I ask you to understand the situation. My colleagues will definitely find a balanced way out of the situation," Kovalenko said.

He emphasized that the restrictions imposed by NPC are very significant, about a third of the usual consumption.

"I would like to remind you that stabilization schedules will be activated again starting from 19:00 today. The restrictions imposed by NPC are very significant, about a third of the usual consumption. And today we have an "anti-record" - we are using the maximum import capacity of 1.7 GWh. This means that our efforts to save energy are not enough," said Kovalenko.

He also reminded us where we can see the charts now:

- Website yasno.com.ua

- App bit.ly/yasno-app

- Chatbots in Viber bit.ly/yasno_viber and in Telegram bit.ly/yasno_tg

He also told us how to find out whether you have a stabilization or emergency outage.

"There, in the graphs, we indicate what type of outage, if any, there is. If it says that there are no outages, but there is no power, you have some kind of localized accident," Kovalenko wrote.

