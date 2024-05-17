Today, stabilization schedules for power outages will be applied again in Ukraine: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Today, stabilization schedules for power outages will be applied again in Ukraine: what is known

Today, stabilization schedules for power outages will be applied again in Ukraine: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18612 views

Due to significant restrictions on the part of the NPC (about a third of normal consumption) and the maximum import capacity of 1.7 GWh, stabilization outage schedules will be reintroduced in Ukraine starting from 19:00 today.

Today, starting at 19:00, stabilization outage schedules will be re-introduced. On May 17, Ukraine sets an "anti-record" - the maximum import capacity of 1.7 GWh is used  . This was announced by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

There are three zones in the schedules: dark gray, there is definitely no electricity when the schedules are in effect. Light gray, when there is supply only when there are enough volumes. White - when there is guaranteed electricity. In order to keep within yesterday's limits, our colleagues had to cut off power in the light gray zones of the schedule as well 

- Kovalenko wrote.

He urged people to be sympathetic to the situation when there may be no electricity for more than 7 hours. According to him, power engineers will definitely find a balanced way out of the situation.

 "Of course, this may seem unfair: there is no power for seven hours, then there is power for an hour and a half or two (I set the time for switching), and then there is no power again. I personally had no electricity for 7 hours in a row yesterday. However, I ask you to understand the situation. My colleagues will definitely find a balanced way out of the situation," Kovalenko said.

He emphasized that the restrictions imposed by NPC are very significant, about a third of the usual consumption.

"I would like to remind you that stabilization schedules will be activated again starting from 19:00 today. The restrictions imposed by NPC are very significant, about a third of the usual consumption. And today we have an "anti-record" - we are using the maximum import capacity of 1.7 GWh. This means that our efforts to save energy are not enough," said Kovalenko.

He also reminded us where we can see the charts now:

-       Website yasno.com.ua

-       App bit.ly/yasno-app

-       Chatbots in Viber bit.ly/yasno_viber and in Telegram bit.ly/yasno_tg

He also told us how to find out whether you have a stabilization or emergency outage.

"There, in the graphs, we indicate what type of outage, if any, there is. If it says that there are no outages, but there is no power, you have some kind of localized accident," Kovalenko wrote.

