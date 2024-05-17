Shmyhal named four areas of work to improve the situation in the energy sector

Ukraine's government is working to restore energy infrastructure, decentralize and ensure reliable energy supply to critical infrastructure, improve energy efficiency and increase production to address the difficult situation caused by Russian attacks on the energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The government, the energy sector and all responsible agencies are working continuously to improve the situation as much as possible. Given the complexity of the situation, we once again urge citizens to use electricity sparingly. This should become a new habit and a new norm for all of us," Shmyhal emphasized on social media.

At the same time , the Prime Minister named four areas of work to improve the situation in the energy sector:

First, we are continuing our repairs.

The second task is decentralization and ensuring reliable energy supply for critical infrastructure.

Another key element is energy efficiency.

The fourth task is to increase energy production.

Procedure for booking employees of the fuel and energy and digital sectors has been changed in Ukraine