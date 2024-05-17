The State Energy Supervision Service predicts a decrease in the number of power outage schedules: what is known

The blackouts over the past few days were caused by a certain cold snap and damage to a large number of shunting generation facilities. However, some warming is expected over the next few days, which may lead to a reduction in the shortage of generating capacity in the power system and a reduction in the number of restriction schedules implemented. Ruslan Slobodian, Head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, said this during a telethon on Friday, according to a UNN correspondent.

"These outages that we have been observing over the past few days are largely due to a certain cold snap. However, the primary reason is the damage to a large number of shunting generation facilities as a result of missile and drone attacks. Over the past two months, there have been five such massive attacks that caused damage and destruction," the official said.

Over the next few days, we expect some warming, and we also predict a reduction in the shortage of generating capacity in the power system. Accordingly, we can expect a reduction in the number of implemented restriction schedules - Slobodian said.

He added that in the future, there may be outages of varying sizes.

"We predict a significant reduction, but unfortunately, we will not be able to avoid them completely. We also expect a reduction in outages due to the fact that we are now entering a period of increased generation by solar power plants. Therefore, at least during daytime hours, no shortages of generating capacities are expected," added Slobodyan.

According to him, there is a need for industrial and domestic users to save electricity.

"Do not use lighting in rooms where there are no people, and use devices such as heating units and climate control equipment very sparingly," Slobodian said.

Recall

DTEK has warned consumers in several regions that stabilization blackouts will be applied from 19:00, but there should be no power outages until then.