The Kremlin stated that Moscow has not received Trump's peace plan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 1526 views

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow has not received a peace settlement plan for Ukraine, but contacts with the United States continue. He emphasized that it is "better for Zelenskyy to negotiate now than later."

The Kremlin stated that Moscow has not received Trump's peace plan for Ukraine

Moscow has not received a peace settlement plan for Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Moscow has officially received nothing, there has been no substantive discussion of the points.

- Peskov said, commenting on reports of a US plan for Ukraine.

According to him, nothing is being discussed substantively now, but contacts with the United States continue.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized that it is "better for Zelensky to negotiate and do it now than later."

Europe rushes to respond to US-Russia peace plan with 'crisis meeting' on Saturday - FT

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, can activate diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday told US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to work with the Trump administration on a new peace settlement plan in Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The US is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.

Politics
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine