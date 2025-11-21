Moscow has not received a peace settlement plan for Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Moscow has officially received nothing, there has been no substantive discussion of the points. - Peskov said, commenting on reports of a US plan for Ukraine.

According to him, nothing is being discussed substantively now, but contacts with the United States continue.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized that it is "better for Zelensky to negotiate and do it now than later."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, can activate diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday told US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to work with the Trump administration on a new peace settlement plan in Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The US is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.