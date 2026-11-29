Russian propaganda media are massively spreading accusations against the Baltic states, claiming that they are helping Ukraine attack Russian territory and attempting to portray them as participants in the war. This is stated in a study by the analytical center Debunk.org, reports UNN.

Details

From January 1 to October 31, 2026, analysts recorded 6,308 publications in pro-Kremlin Russian-language media that portrayed the Baltic states as a threat to Russia. The total reach of these materials amounted to approximately 2.58 billion contacts.

The most widespread narrative consisted of accusations that Ukraine was using the airspace of the Baltic states to attack Russian territory. Such claims appeared in 1,565 publications.

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Russian propaganda began actively promoting this narrative in late March after several drones fell on the territory of the Baltic states. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu also made corresponding accusations.

How the Kremlin manipulates information

According to Debunk.org chief analyst Algirdas Kazlauskas, Russian propaganda uses even mutually exclusive versions of events. In some publications, the Baltic states are portrayed as deliberate accomplices of Ukraine, while in others they are depicted as victims of Kyiv’s supposedly irresponsible actions.

Analysts emphasize that propagandists often make accusations before the official circumstances of incidents have been established and continue spreading them even when investigation results do not confirm the initial claims.

At the same time, pro-Kremlin outlets promote narratives about the decline of the Baltic states, their weakness, and their inability to guarantee their own security.

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