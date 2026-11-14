A Russian warship was attacked in the Gulf of Finland — there are dead and wounded among the crew

Members of the crew were killed and wounded in the Gulf of Finland as a result of a drone attack on a Russian warship. The vessel sustained serious damage and was able to continue moving to St. Petersburg only with the assistance of an escort vessel. Finnish broadcaster Yle reported this, citing Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, November 13, Colonel of the Estonian Armed Forces Aron Kalmus reported losses among Russian sailors. According to him, the strike was carried out on Wednesday morning near the island of Suursaari in the Gulf of Finland.

The Russian warship, which Kalmus identified as a Sviiazhsk-class corvette, was hit numerous times by drones. As a result of the attack, the vessel sustained significant damage, and there were fatalities and injuries among its crew.

The Estonian military officer did not specify the exact number of people killed and injured.

Ukraine also attacked a Russian oil port

According to Kalmus, simultaneously with the strike on the warship, Ukrainian drones attacked the Ust-Luga oil port in Russia’s Leningrad Region.

"The Night the Baltic Caught Fire": General Staff Shows Strike on Ust-Luga Port in Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the attack damaged oil storage tanks, pumping stations, pipelines, and infrastructure for transporting petroleum products. A large-scale fire also broke out on the port’s premises.

The Estonian colonel noted that Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s largest ports, so damage to its infrastructure could significantly affect exports via the Baltic Sea.

In his assessment, following the attack, the port’s oil transshipment capacity fell from approximately 700,000 to 300,000 tonnes per day.

Finland records a strike on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea - media