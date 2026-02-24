The Kremlin announced it would tell the US its "nuclear" fake about Ukraine and its allies

$43.300.02
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 7586 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 10312 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 10737 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 18087 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12681 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 30126 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21017 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19012 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18390 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summitFebruary 24, 07:43 AM • 7926 views
Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FTFebruary 24, 07:58 AM • 4662 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 15887 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 20848 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 12131 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 18095 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 30135 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 48824 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 67862 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 70846 views
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 2070 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 4632 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 12236 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26154 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 23882 views
The Kremlin announced it would tell the US its "nuclear" fake about Ukraine and its allies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Yury Ushakov, an aide to the head of the Kremlin, stated that Russia would discuss with the US information about Kyiv's possible possession of nuclear weapons. Earlier, Russia spread fakes about allies transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

The Kremlin announced it would tell the US its "nuclear" fake about Ukraine and its allies

Russia will inform the United States about the possible appearance of nuclear weapons in Kyiv. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the head of the Kremlin, to the Russian media, as reported by UNN.

"We will specifically discuss this with the Americans," 

he said on the air of "Russia 1."

Recall

Russia began to "spread" in its "media" a new provocative fake that allied countries allegedly want to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine for use on the battlefield. 

The UK government reacted to Russia's statements that it allegedly plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, indicating that this is "a clear attempt by Vladimir Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine."

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Great Britain
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv