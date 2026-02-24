The Kremlin announced it would tell the US its "nuclear" fake about Ukraine and its allies
Kyiv • UNN
Yury Ushakov, an aide to the head of the Kremlin, stated that Russia would discuss with the US information about Kyiv's possible possession of nuclear weapons. Earlier, Russia spread fakes about allies transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine.
Russia will inform the United States about the possible appearance of nuclear weapons in Kyiv. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the head of the Kremlin, to the Russian media, as reported by UNN.
"We will specifically discuss this with the Americans,"
Recall
Russia began to "spread" in its "media" a new provocative fake that allied countries allegedly want to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine for use on the battlefield.
The UK government reacted to Russia's statements that it allegedly plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, indicating that this is "a clear attempt by Vladimir Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine."