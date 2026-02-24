Russia will inform the United States about the possible appearance of nuclear weapons in Kyiv. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the head of the Kremlin, to the Russian media, as reported by UNN.

"We will specifically discuss this with the Americans," he said on the air of "Russia 1."

Russia began to "spread" in its "media" a new provocative fake that allied countries allegedly want to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine for use on the battlefield.

The UK government reacted to Russia's statements that it allegedly plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, indicating that this is "a clear attempt by Vladimir Putin to distract from his heinous actions in Ukraine."