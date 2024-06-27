The incident at the substation did not affect the life support of Kyiv - KCMA

The fire that occurred at a substation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital did not affect the life support of Kyiv. This was stated by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

KCMA explains that according to preliminary data, there was a short circuit when the power was turned on. No open flames.

Representatives of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. This incident did not affect the life support of Kyiv in any way - said the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko.

Klitschko on the situation at the power facility: a short circuit occurred at the transformer substation

Addendum

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that due to a short circuit at a transformer substation in the Shevchenkivskyi district, 1,000 consumers are currently without power.

According to him, DTEK's specialists are already working and promise to switch them to backup lines within an hour.

Recall

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, an explosion and fire occurred at a power facility in Kyiv , and all services are being sent to the scene.