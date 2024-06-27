Klitschko on the situation at the power facility: a short circuit occurred at the transformer substation
A short circuit occurred at a transformer substation in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, causing smoke, but no fire, damage or casualties.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified information on the incident at the power facility - a short circuit occurred at a transformer substation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, UNN reports.
"We have updated information from the emergency services. A short circuit has occurred at a transformer substation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, and smoke is observed," the mayor said.
According to him, there is no further combustion.
"There are no destructions, damages to the premises and no casualties. Emergency services are at the scene," Klitschko summarized.
Telegram channels published photos from the scene, which show smoke, probably at a transformer substation.
As Klitschko reported, an explosion and fire occurred at a power facility in Kyiv , and all services are on their way to the scene.