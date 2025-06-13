The IDF has released footage of a large-scale strike on an air defense system in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed a large-scale strike on the Iranian regime's air defense system in western Iran. This was reported on the IDF's page on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"In recent hours, Air Force fighters, under the precise guidance of the intelligence department, completed a large-scale attack on the Iranian regime's air defense system in western Iran," the IDF said in a statement.

It is also reported that dozens of radars and launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed in the attacks.

"During the war, the Israel Defense Forces systematically attacked the air defense system of the Iranian regime and its allies in the Middle East. These strikes improve the freedom of action of the Air Force in the air," the Israeli military said.

The IDF also showed a video of the Air Force destroying ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

Addition

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

IDF confirmed the elimination of the commanders of the Iranian army and the IRGC.

