MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
08:47 AM
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
June 12, 03:21 PM
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
June 12, 12:52 PM
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
The IDF has released footage of a large-scale strike on an air defense system in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Israeli Air Force destroyed dozens of radars and missile launchers in western Iran. These strikes improve the freedom of action of Israeli aviation in the region.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed a large-scale strike on the Iranian regime's air defense system in western Iran. This was reported on the IDF's page on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"In recent hours, Air Force fighters, under the precise guidance of the intelligence department, completed a large-scale attack on the Iranian regime's air defense system in western Iran," the IDF said in a statement.

It is also reported that dozens of radars and launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed in the attacks.

"During the war, the Israel Defense Forces systematically attacked the air defense system of the Iranian regime and its allies in the Middle East. These strikes improve the freedom of action of the Air Force in the air," the Israeli military said.

The IDF also showed a video of the Air Force destroying ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

Addition

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary13.06.25, 04:41 • 4340 views

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

IDF confirmed the elimination of the commanders of the Iranian army and the IRGC.

Mossad had a drone base in Iran: Israel revealed details of preparations for large-scale strikes on Iranian targets13.06.25, 12:05 • 1056 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Iran
