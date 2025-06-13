Mossad had a drone base in Iran: Israel revealed details of preparations for large-scale strikes on Iranian targets

Israel has been preparing for years for an operation against Iran's nuclear and missile programs. In particular, to build a drone base in Iran and smuggle high-precision weapons systems and commandos into the country, reports the Times of Israel, citing a representative of the country's security service, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the effectiveness of these efforts depended on close joint planning between the Israel Defense Forces and the Mossad intelligence service.

According to the official, Mossad agents created a drone base on Iranian soil near Tehran. The drones were activated at night. They struck surface-to-surface missile launchers aimed at Israel.

Vehicles carrying combat systems were also smuggled into Iran. These systems destroyed Iran's air defenses and gave Israeli aircraft air superiority and freedom of action over Iran.

The third secret operation was the deployment by Mossad commandos of high-precision missiles near anti-aircraft facilities in central Iran.

The operations relied on innovative thinking, bold planning and the surgical application of advanced technologies, special forces and agents operating in the heart of Iran, completely avoiding the attention of local intelligence - says the official.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday tried to distance the United States from Israel's strikes on Iran, which are likely to complicate Trump's attempts to reach a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Hours before the strikes, Trump called for a diplomatic solution to the tensions, while saying that a strike on Iran "could very well happen."

Iranian state television IRIB reported a new explosion at one of the key facilities of Iran's nuclear program in the city of Natanz. It is noted that Israel attacked the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility.

This morning, the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz was targeted by the Zionist regime. ... There is now a lot of smoke and fire visible in this area - the statement reads.

Israel announced an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Lion Nation. Dozens of Israeli Defense Forces aircraft struck military targets.