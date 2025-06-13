Mossad had a drone base in Iran: Israel revealed details of preparations for large-scale strikes on Iranian targets

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 2892 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 13441 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 42626 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 129998 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 121229 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 67880 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 103379 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 49553 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 65424 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58894 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 22917 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 22870 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 24197 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 20914 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 21939 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 17650 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 18267 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 23480 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 129986 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 121222 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 13288 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 32790 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 100910 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 112887 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 137226 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Mossad had a drone base in Iran: Israel revealed details of preparations for large-scale strikes on Iranian targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

Israel has been preparing for an operation against Iran for years, creating a drone base, importing weapons and deploying commandos. Mossad agents struck missile launchers.

Mossad had a drone base in Iran: Israel revealed details of preparations for large-scale strikes on Iranian targets

Israel has been preparing for years for an operation against Iran's nuclear and missile programs. In particular, to build a drone base in Iran and smuggle high-precision weapons systems and commandos into the country, reports the Times of Israel, citing a representative of the country's security service, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the effectiveness of these efforts depended on close joint planning between the Israel Defense Forces and the Mossad intelligence service.

According to the official, Mossad agents created a drone base on Iranian soil near Tehran. The drones were activated at night. They struck surface-to-surface missile launchers aimed at Israel.

Vehicles carrying combat systems were also smuggled into Iran. These systems destroyed Iran's air defenses and gave Israeli aircraft air superiority and freedom of action over Iran.

The third secret operation was the deployment by Mossad commandos of high-precision missiles near anti-aircraft facilities in central Iran.

The operations relied on innovative thinking, bold planning and the surgical application of advanced technologies, special forces and agents operating in the heart of Iran, completely avoiding the attention of local intelligence

- says the official.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday tried to distance the United States from Israel's strikes on Iran, which are likely to complicate Trump's attempts to reach a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Hours before the strikes, Trump called for a diplomatic solution to the tensions, while saying that a strike on Iran "could very well happen."

Iranian state television IRIB reported a new explosion at one of the key facilities of Iran's nuclear program in the city of Natanz. It is noted that Israel attacked the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility.

This morning, the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz was targeted by the Zionist regime. ... There is now a lot of smoke and fire visible in this area

- the statement reads.

Israel announced an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Lion Nation. Dozens of Israeli Defense Forces aircraft struck military targets.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9