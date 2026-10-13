The IAEA to send missions to 19 substations important for the safe operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants

Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the IAEA will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critically important for the safe operation of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister said that in Warsaw he "continued the dialogue" with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. They discussed the situation at and around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, security threats caused by Russia's ongoing militarization, as well as the need to ensure nuclear safety and physical nuclear security.

I am grateful to the Director General for his decision to send IAEA missions to 19 electrical substations that are critically important for the safe operation of Ukraine's nuclear power plants. This will be the largest deployment of IAEA missions of this type to date and a timely step to ensure nuclear safety and physical nuclear security amid Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine's energy system - Sybiha reported.

The Foreign Minister also expressed sincere gratitude for the program to support the health of children of Ukrainian nuclear industry workers, organized this summer in cooperation with the Director General and the governments of Austria and Poland, and agreed to continue such valuable humanitarian initiatives.

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