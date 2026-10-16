The Houthis struck the presidential palace in Yemen with a missile: there are casualties

Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the Al-Maashiq presidential palace in the city of Aden with a missile. The command center of the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition is located there. People were killed in the strike; however, Yemen's prime minister and members of the government who were in the building were unharmed. This was reported by the SABA and AFP news agencies, writes UNN.

Details

The attack took place on Thursday, October 15. The missile hit a facility used by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition to coordinate military operations against the Houthis.

According to SABA, two security personnel were killed. At the same time, AFP, citing a Yemeni minister, reported at least four people killed and more than 10 wounded. Thus, the figures regarding the number of casualties currently differ.

Yemen's prime minister was in the palace during the attack

According to a Yemeni official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani was inside the building during the missile strike but was not injured.

The Al-Maashiq presidential palace also serves as the residence of Yemen's internationally recognized government. There is no information about any government members being injured.

In addition, according to reports from Houthi-affiliated news outlets, the rebels attacked weapons depots. The extent of the damage to these facilities is not yet known.

The Iran-backed Houthis are waging hostilities against Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition.

The Houthis attacked the headquarters of oil giant Saudi Aramco, damaging executive offices