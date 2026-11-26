The Security Service, together with the National Police, tracked down and detained a hitman who, on orders from Russian intelligence services, committed the contract killing of a Ukrainian serviceman in Kharkiv, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the crime was committed on the evening of November 22 in a residential area of the city. At the scene, a major in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was in Kharkiv on official duty, was killed by three gunshot wounds from a Makarov pistol to the back and the back of the head.

According to preliminary information, the serviceman was lured there under the pretext of a date with a girl.

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Within three days, Kharkiv law enforcement officers identified the hitman and detained him in Vinnytsia region. The killer turned out to be a 23-year-old unemployed resident of the city of Mohyliv-Podilskyi, Vinnytsia region, who had previously been convicted multiple times of property crimes (including theft) and had recently been released from prison.

According to the investigation, Russian intelligence services recruited the hitman in the autumn of this year, when he was looking for easy money on Telegram channels.

He was promised a monetary reward of US$15,000 for killing the Ukrainian defender, but he did not receive any money.

To carry out the enemy's order, the hitman came to Kharkiv specifically two days before the crime, rented an apartment in the area indicated by his handler, and conducted thorough reconnaissance near the site of the planned murder.

It was also established that while committing the crime, the hitman maintained a video link with his Russian handler, who coordinated his actions.

Immediately after the murder, the hitman disposed of the firearm, changed his clothes, and left the city.

Additionally

On the basis of evidence collected by the Security Service, the detainee was notified that he was suspected under paragraphs 6, 11, and 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder committed for mercenary motives, on order, and by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy).

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainee is being resolved.

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