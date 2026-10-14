In Kharkiv region, unidentified man shoots five military personnel - police

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In a village in the Kharkiv region, an unidentified man opened fire with an automatic weapon and killed five servicemen. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Police.

Details

According to the information available, the incident occurred on October 13 in one of the villages of Kharkiv district.

"An unidentified man opened fire with an automatic weapon and killed five servicemen. Information regarding this fact has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Clause 1, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the press service said.

Measures to establish the identity of the person involved in the criminal offense are currently underway.

A serviceman in the Kyiv region killed a woman and a fellow soldier out of jealousy, and shot another twice