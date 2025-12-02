$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 27961 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 26578 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 20187 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 21209 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 53470 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 50922 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59802 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50988 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46434 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 27944 views
The hall gave a standing ovation: Zelenskyy spoke in the Irish parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in the Irish parliament, calling for continued pressure on Russia. After the speech, the Irish parliament gave the President of Ukraine a standing ovation.

The hall gave a standing ovation: Zelenskyy spoke in the Irish parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Irish Parliament during an official visit to the country. The head of state called for continued pressure on Russia, and after the speech, the Irish Parliament gave a standing ovation to the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During his address to the Irish Parliament, the President expressed gratitude to all Irish people for their unwavering support of Ukraine throughout the war, and also called for continued pressure on Russia, including sanctions and assistance in establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began their first official visit to Ireland. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin during his visit to the country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

