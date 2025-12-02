The hall gave a standing ovation: Zelenskyy spoke in the Irish parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Irish Parliament during an official visit to the country. The head of state called for continued pressure on Russia, and after the speech, the Irish Parliament gave a standing ovation to the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During his address to the Irish Parliament, the President expressed gratitude to all Irish people for their unwavering support of Ukraine throughout the war, and also called for continued pressure on Russia, including sanctions and assistance in establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began their first official visit to Ireland. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin during his visit to the country.