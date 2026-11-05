The HACC is selecting a preventive measure for Tsenov, who is involved in the "Carthage" case

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
02:28 PM • 4342 views
Volodymyr Tsenov was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 15 millionPhoto
01:47 PM • 13802 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missions
11:54 AM • 25752 views
Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $49.1 billion — funds from partners helped
11:33 AM • 25249 views
130 people are suspected of involvement in the riots in BorshchahivkaVideo
10:50 AM • 19156 views
Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion from the EU
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 16620 views
Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: court orders suspect Viktor Yena held in custodyPhoto
09:00 AM • 18427 views
Russia has carried out 78 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the week — Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:28 AM • 31887 views
Zelenskyy commented on the results of the U.S. elections for the first time
Exclusive
November 5, 07:10 AM • 43428 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 06:00 AM • 42172 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skiesNovember 5, 06:20 AM • 43235 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhotoNovember 5, 06:51 AM • 29383 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideoNovember 5, 07:02 AM • 28947 views
"These are not the kind of jokes": Zelenskyy responded to Musk's statements about Russian soldiers' casualtiesNovember 5, 08:19 AM • 20285 views
ChatGPT now allows users to create GIF animationsVideoNovember 5, 08:44 AM • 13292 views
Publications
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missions01:47 PM • 13823 views
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensation12:58 PM • 7830 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 07:10 AM • 43436 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skiesNovember 5, 06:20 AM • 43582 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 06:00 AM • 42180 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Elon Musk
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Italy
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaults02:54 PM • 4 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deported02:39 PM • 270 views
Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"02:15 PM • 1194 views
ChatGPT now allows users to create GIF animationsVideoNovember 5, 08:44 AM • 13406 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideoNovember 5, 07:02 AM • 29203 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Film
Technology
The Economist

The HACC is selecting a preventive measure for Tsenov, who is involved in the "Carthage" case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

The HACC is considering a preventive measure for Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police. The prosecution is requesting detention or bail of UAH 20 million.

The HACC is selecting a preventive measure for Tsenov, who is involved in the "Carthage" case
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

The High Anti-Corruption Court began considering the motion to impose a preventive measure on Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, in connection with his involvement in the "Carthage" case. This was reported by a UNN journalist from the courtroom.

Details

The prosecutor requested detention as a preventive measure for Tsenov. The reason cited was the suspect's financial and technical ability to hide from the investigation. In addition, the prosecution is concerned that Tsenov may influence other persons involved in the case and investigative authorities in order to distort information in the case.

And given the fact that the First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department had already refused, at the investigators' request, to provide passwords to his mobile phones and had previously used cryptocurrency wallets for his unlawful activities, the state prosecutor concluded that Tsenov would be able to "cover his tracks" and continue to conspire if he were left at liberty during the investigation.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

It should be noted that the alternative for the suspect is bail of UAH 20 million.

Tsenov's lawyer disagreed and stated that the prosecution was seeking his arrest solely on the basis of suspicion that his client had committed a serious crime. But the seriousness of the act alone, he said, is not grounds for arrest. The defense lawyer also tried to convince the presiding judge that Tsenov did not intend to hide from the investigation, and that the risk of the man using his powers  and influencing the investigation was minimal.

He also emphasized that Tsenov had never previously been held criminally liable or tried and, moreover, had three minor children in his care. He is positively regarded at his place of service.

Regarding the risk that his client might alter documents and other items, the lawyer cited the example of the smartphone previously mentioned by the prosecutor. The lawyer claimed that Tsenov had not refused to show the smartphone to an NABU detective. He allegedly simply did not remember the password, so he unlocked  the device using Face ID, after which he handed it over to the agency's employees.

Based on all this, the defense lawyer concluded that all the risks voiced by the prosecutor regarding his client "exist only in the imagination of the prosecution". Therefore, he requested house arrest as a preventive measure for Tsenov.

What preceded this

The day before, on November 4, it became known that Volodymyr Tsenov had been detained as part of the large-scale anti-corruption operation "Carthage". According to media reports, he is the person featured in the recordings released by NABU under the pseudonym "Price". According to the investigation, one of the heads of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police provided cover for the activities of fraudulent call centers on behalf of law enforcement agencies.

On November 5, NABU and SAPO notified five members of a criminal organization of suspicion, including a high-ranking official of the National Police. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization and receiving an unlawful benefit under Part 3 of Article 255 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Context

On November 4, NABU and SAPO reported the exposure of a criminal organization which, according to the investigation, included at least 12 people. Among them were current senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld.

According to law enforcement, members of the group systematically paid bribes to officials in exchange for protection of fraudulent call centers, illegal drug trafficking, and the production of counterfeit cigarettes and counterfeit foreign currency.

In addition, the investigation is establishing the circumstances surrounding the organization of attacks, abductions, and the infliction of bodily injuries in the interests of the group.

The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Laws
Search
National Police of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine