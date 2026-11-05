The HACC is selecting a preventive measure for Tsenov, who is involved in the "Carthage" case

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

The High Anti-Corruption Court began considering the motion to impose a preventive measure on Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, in connection with his involvement in the "Carthage" case. This was reported by a UNN journalist from the courtroom.

Details

The prosecutor requested detention as a preventive measure for Tsenov. The reason cited was the suspect's financial and technical ability to hide from the investigation. In addition, the prosecution is concerned that Tsenov may influence other persons involved in the case and investigative authorities in order to distort information in the case.

And given the fact that the First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department had already refused, at the investigators' request, to provide passwords to his mobile phones and had previously used cryptocurrency wallets for his unlawful activities, the state prosecutor concluded that Tsenov would be able to "cover his tracks" and continue to conspire if he were left at liberty during the investigation.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

It should be noted that the alternative for the suspect is bail of UAH 20 million.

Tsenov's lawyer disagreed and stated that the prosecution was seeking his arrest solely on the basis of suspicion that his client had committed a serious crime. But the seriousness of the act alone, he said, is not grounds for arrest. The defense lawyer also tried to convince the presiding judge that Tsenov did not intend to hide from the investigation, and that the risk of the man using his powers and influencing the investigation was minimal.

He also emphasized that Tsenov had never previously been held criminally liable or tried and, moreover, had three minor children in his care. He is positively regarded at his place of service.

Regarding the risk that his client might alter documents and other items, the lawyer cited the example of the smartphone previously mentioned by the prosecutor. The lawyer claimed that Tsenov had not refused to show the smartphone to an NABU detective. He allegedly simply did not remember the password, so he unlocked the device using Face ID, after which he handed it over to the agency's employees.

Based on all this, the defense lawyer concluded that all the risks voiced by the prosecutor regarding his client "exist only in the imagination of the prosecution". Therefore, he requested house arrest as a preventive measure for Tsenov.

What preceded this

The day before, on November 4, it became known that Volodymyr Tsenov had been detained as part of the large-scale anti-corruption operation "Carthage". According to media reports, he is the person featured in the recordings released by NABU under the pseudonym "Price". According to the investigation, one of the heads of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police provided cover for the activities of fraudulent call centers on behalf of law enforcement agencies.

On November 5, NABU and SAPO notified five members of a criminal organization of suspicion, including a high-ranking official of the National Police. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization and receiving an unlawful benefit under Part 3 of Article 255 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Context

On November 4, NABU and SAPO reported the exposure of a criminal organization which, according to the investigation, included at least 12 people. Among them were current senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld.

According to law enforcement, members of the group systematically paid bribes to officials in exchange for protection of fraudulent call centers, illegal drug trafficking, and the production of counterfeit cigarettes and counterfeit foreign currency.

In addition, the investigation is establishing the circumstances surrounding the organization of attacks, abductions, and the infliction of bodily injuries in the interests of the group.

The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing.