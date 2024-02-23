The Government allocated more than 17 billion to the Recovery Agency for roads

UAH 17.104 billion was allocated to the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development under the program "Development of the network and maintenance of public roads of national importance." This was announced in Telegram by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports .

The balance of the special fund of the state budget in the amount of UAH 17 billion was transferred to the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure. 104 million 119.5 thousand UAH, which was formed as of 01.01.2024, the source of which was the state budget revenues specified in paragraph 1 of part two of Article 24-2 of the Budget Code of Ukraine, received in previous years and not used in 2023, to the new budget program "Development of the network and maintenance of public roads of national importance, - the statement said.

The expenditures will be made to finance in 2024 the measures specified in paragraph 1 of part four of Article 3 of the Law "On Sources of Financing of the Road Sector of Ukraine", in particular, the construction, reconstruction, repair and maintenance of public roads of national importance, development, construction, repair, arrangement, modernization and maintenance of checkpoints across the state border for road traffic, etc.

The Government has also approved the Procedure for the use of state budget funds allocated for the development of the network and maintenance of public roads of national importance in 2024.

The Procedure defines, among other things, the goals and areas of use of budget funds; tasks of the main budget funds administrator; distribution of budget funds by areas of use; a list of objects of construction, reconstruction, overhaul and current medium repair of public roads of national importance and the amount of their financing, etc.

