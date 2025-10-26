$41.900.00
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8330 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 4826 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 8886 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 13254 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
07:14 AM • 13674 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and wounded
October 25, 07:33 PM • 35715 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 64904 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 58891 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 53229 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops liberated Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

Ukrainian forces have regained control over Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske on the Ocheretyne section. In total, since August 21, 2025, the situation in this area has been stabilized, control over nine settlements has been restored, and nine have been cleared of sabotage groups.

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops liberated Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops operating in the Ocheretyne sector have regained control over two settlements – Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the General Staff, the situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration and in the Ocheretyne sector of the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The enemy has a numerical advantage and is increasing offensive efforts. Units of the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive, as well as search-and-strike and assault operations in designated areas, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Over the past ten days, Ukrainian troops operating in the Ocheretyne sector have regained control over two more settlements – Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske. Thus, as of August 21, 2025, the situation in this area has been stabilized, control over nine settlements has been restored, and nine more have been cleared of enemy sabotage groups... As of October 26, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers have liberated 185.6 km² and cleared 243.8 km² of the territory of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

- the report says.

According to the General Staff, in the last ten days alone, 1,756 servicemen and 75 units of enemy equipment have been destroyed here.

In total, in just over two months, the total losses of the enemy in the Ocheretyne (Dobropillia) direction amount to: personnel – over 15,700 servicemen, weapons and military equipment – 1,364 units (of which tanks – 36, armored combat vehicles – 121, artillery systems – 162, MLRS – 5, automotive equipment – 447, motorcycles and ATVs – 592, special equipment – 1). Also, 4,689 various UAVs have been destroyed.

- the report says.

In addition, the "exchange fund" of Russian prisoners is constantly being replenished – for the return of our defenders from captivity.

AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState26.10.25, 09:48 • 13246 views

Recall

As reported by the General Staff, on October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

