The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops liberated Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops operating in the Ocheretyne sector have regained control over two settlements – Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske, UNN reports.

As reported by the General Staff, the situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration and in the Ocheretyne sector of the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The enemy has a numerical advantage and is increasing offensive efforts. Units of the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive, as well as search-and-strike and assault operations in designated areas, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Over the past ten days, Ukrainian troops operating in the Ocheretyne sector have regained control over two more settlements – Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske. Thus, as of August 21, 2025, the situation in this area has been stabilized, control over nine settlements has been restored, and nine more have been cleared of enemy sabotage groups... As of October 26, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers have liberated 185.6 km² and cleared 243.8 km² of the territory of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. - the report says.

According to the General Staff, in the last ten days alone, 1,756 servicemen and 75 units of enemy equipment have been destroyed here.

In total, in just over two months, the total losses of the enemy in the Ocheretyne (Dobropillia) direction amount to: personnel – over 15,700 servicemen, weapons and military equipment – 1,364 units (of which tanks – 36, armored combat vehicles – 121, artillery systems – 162, MLRS – 5, automotive equipment – 447, motorcycles and ATVs – 592, special equipment – 1). Also, 4,689 various UAVs have been destroyed. - the report says.

In addition, the "exchange fund" of Russian prisoners is constantly being replenished – for the return of our defenders from captivity.

As reported by the General Staff, on October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.