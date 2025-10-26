AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated three villages in Donetsk region - Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok, UNN reports with reference to DeepState.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok, and also pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka, Novyi Shakhove, and Fedorivka - the report says.

Instead, according to DeepState, the enemy advanced near Novotoretske, Volodymyrivka, and Hatyshche.

Recall

As reported by the General Staff, on October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.