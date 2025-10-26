$41.900.00
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 5084 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
07:14 AM • 9842 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and wounded
October 25, 07:33 PM • 32434 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 62470 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 57987 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 52699 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 77551 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 27677 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 23321 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°
Artillerymen showed the capture of a saboteur who was supposed to lead enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to Kostiantynivka
Kyiv attacked by enemy UAVs: debris fell on residential buildings in Desnianskyi district
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USA
The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injured
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 77551 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 82628 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological University
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5106 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok in the Donetsk region, pushing back the enemy near Nykanorivka, Novyi Shakhove, and Fedorivka. At the same time, the enemy advanced near Novotoretske, Volodymyrivka, and Hatyshche.

AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated three villages in Donetsk region - Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok, UNN reports with reference to DeepState.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok, and also pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka, Novyi Shakhove, and Fedorivka

- the report says.

Instead, according to DeepState, the enemy advanced near Novotoretske, Volodymyrivka, and Hatyshche.

Recall

As reported by the General Staff, on October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

