AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok in the Donetsk region, pushing back the enemy near Nykanorivka, Novyi Shakhove, and Fedorivka. At the same time, the enemy advanced near Novotoretske, Volodymyrivka, and Hatyshche.
Instead, according to DeepState, the enemy advanced near Novotoretske, Volodymyrivka, and Hatyshche.
Recall
As reported by the General Staff, on October 25, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.