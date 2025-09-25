The fifth summit of the Crimea Platform was held for the first time on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York

In New York, in the presence of more than 60 participants, the Fifth Summit of the International Crimea Platform took place for the first time on the world stage – on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it was Russia's annexation of Crimea that violated the basic principles of peaceful coexistence and showed the world how one can illegally seize the territory of another state. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, the Office of the President of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Fifth Summit of the International Crimea Platform was the first to take place on the world stage – on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech.

It is noted that more than 60 participants took part in the event, including 19 heads of state and government, ministers and high representatives of 34 countries from all continents and 7 international organizations.

Addressing the summit participants, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it was in Crimea that Russia violated one of the basic rules of peaceful coexistence between nations – by making an illegal attempt to annex the Ukrainian peninsula.

According to the President of Ukraine, it was Russia's actions in Crimea that showed many "predators" around the world how to seize part of another state.

Ukraine is home to many nations, and especially to the indigenous people of Crimea – the Crimean Tatars. This is a people who can truly feel what "home" means only in Crimea. Russians have many places in their vast territory where they can feel at home. But they are never, never, never enough. - said Zelenskyy.

The Head of State called for action so that Russia knows: the world remembers, will not forgive, and fights for the victory of international law and basic human justice.

The Head of State noted that civilians suffer the most from the annexation of Crimea. Russia constantly persecutes and represses residents of the peninsula for the right to express themselves, for the desire for freedom, and even for their religion. Many Crimean prisoners have been deprived of their freedom since 2014.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported that Ukraine is taking measures to prevent Crimea from turning into a large Russian military base, so Ukrainian long-range drones are hitting Russian logistics and military targets.

In his opening remarks, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the record representation at this year's summit testifies not only to support for Ukraine, but also to resolute support for the most important UN principle – the territorial integrity of states.

Most importantly, this summit sends a strong signal of hope to Ukrainians in Crimea, to Crimean Tatars, to everyone who does not lose hope for the restoration of justice. The world has not forgotten, Ukraine has not forgotten, and we will never abandon you and our goal of restoring justice. - emphasized Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the growing number of summit participants indicates that the issue of Crimea and the principle of territorial integrity remains critically important for the whole world. According to the minister, for Ukraine, as a founding state of the UN, the organization's Charter is not just a document, but a cornerstone of international law.

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, stated that without the liberation of Crimea, the Crimean Tatar people could completely disappear. Since the occupation, about 50,000 Crimean Tatars and up to 100,000 Ukrainians have left the peninsula.

