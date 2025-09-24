$41.380.00
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Publications
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Prokopenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
China
UNN Lite
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Strikes on occupied Crimea prevent Russians from turning the peninsula into a military base - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian drone strikes on temporarily occupied Crimea are effective because they prevent the peninsula from being turned into a large military base. Thanks to long-range drones and pressure on logistics, the Russian war machine has faced serious difficulties.

Strikes on occupied Crimea prevent Russians from turning the peninsula into a military base - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian drone strikes on temporarily occupied Crimea are yielding results, as they prevent the peninsula from being turned into an occupiers' military base. Zelenskyy made this statement during his speech at the Crimea Platform summit, UNN reports.

We are acting to prevent Russia from turning Crimea into one large military base. We must do this to protect the lives of our people. Our long-range drones strike accurately, our pressure on Russian logistics is yielding results. And the Russian war machine has faced very serious difficulties.

- said the President.

Addition

During the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has drones that can fly two to three thousand kilometers. In addition, thanks to naval drones, Russian ships were driven out of the Black Sea.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
United Nations General Assembly
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine