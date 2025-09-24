Strikes on occupied Crimea prevent Russians from turning the peninsula into a military base - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian drone strikes on temporarily occupied Crimea are yielding results, as they prevent the peninsula from being turned into an occupiers' military base. Zelenskyy made this statement during his speech at the Crimea Platform summit, UNN reports.

We are acting to prevent Russia from turning Crimea into one large military base. We must do this to protect the lives of our people. Our long-range drones strike accurately, our pressure on Russian logistics is yielding results. And the Russian war machine has faced very serious difficulties. - said the President.

Addition

During the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has drones that can fly two to three thousand kilometers. In addition, thanks to naval drones, Russian ships were driven out of the Black Sea.