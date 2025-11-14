The fiercest battles are near Pokrovsk: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
06:09 PM • 13491 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 23346 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 22237 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 20884 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 19019 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 15575 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 36585 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 29842 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 52159 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31015 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine blocked freight traffic on the Trans-Siberian Railway: exclusive footage of the operation's preparationVideoNovember 14, 01:12 PM • 5054 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 16509 views
Trump administration prepares to deport about 80 Ukrainians - WPNovember 14, 01:30 PM • 3972 views
"Go to war in Ukraine if you support it": Slovak schoolchildren stood up and left during a meeting with FicoVideoNovember 14, 03:35 PM • 6812 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 10378 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 36585 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 29843 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 27853 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 52159 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 281184 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Joe Biden
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 10437 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 36582 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 16572 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 33562 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84583 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Heating
Social network
Gold

The fiercest battles are near Pokrovsk: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Since the beginning of November 14, more than 250 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most intense battles continue in the Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk directions.

The fiercest battles are near Pokrovsk: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of November 14, more than 250 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most intense battles are ongoing in the Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk directions. This was reported in its evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 14.10.2025, 256 combat engagements took place on the front.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 28 air strikes, used 20 missiles, and dropped 58 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 3263 kamikaze drones and carried out 3418 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report states.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement with Russian invaders took place. The enemy carried out 163 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked ten times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction: near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Otradne, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodiazhne.

The aggressor tried to advance five times on our positions in the Kupiansk direction towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Myrny, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzhliubivka, Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Maiske, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 33 enemy attacks today near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 102 times during this day in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 158 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed two armored combat vehicles, two units of automotive equipment, six unmanned aerial vehicles; hit a tank, three armored combat vehicles, and 14 enemy personnel shelters.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrivka, Stepove, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Solodke, Yablukove, and towards Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced four times: near Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the enemy's attempts to break through to residential areas in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions. He held a meeting with commanders to develop measures to counter the enemy's plans.

The occupiers wanted to take advantage of the fog and used two dozen armored vehicles: in the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers gave a crushing response to the enemy.14.11.25, 16:10 • 1856 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine