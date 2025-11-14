The fiercest battles are near Pokrovsk: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of November 14, more than 250 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most intense battles are ongoing in the Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk directions. This was reported in its evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 14.10.2025, 256 combat engagements took place on the front.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 28 air strikes, used 20 missiles, and dropped 58 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 3263 kamikaze drones and carried out 3418 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report states.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement with Russian invaders took place. The enemy carried out 163 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked ten times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction: near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Otradne, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodiazhne.

The aggressor tried to advance five times on our positions in the Kupiansk direction towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Myrny, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzhliubivka, Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Maiske, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 33 enemy attacks today near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 102 times during this day in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 158 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed two armored combat vehicles, two units of automotive equipment, six unmanned aerial vehicles; hit a tank, three armored combat vehicles, and 14 enemy personnel shelters. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrivka, Stepove, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Solodke, Yablukove, and towards Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced four times: near Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the enemy's attempts to break through to residential areas in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions. He held a meeting with commanders to develop measures to counter the enemy's plans.

The occupiers wanted to take advantage of the fog and used two dozen armored vehicles: in the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers gave a crushing response to the enemy.