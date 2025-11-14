The occupiers wanted to take advantage of the fog and used two dozen armored vehicles: in the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers gave a crushing response to the enemy.
Kyiv • UNN
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy used about two dozen armored vehicles to support infantry attacks. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two tanks and four armored combat vehicles, and one more tank and two armored vehicles were damaged.
This morning, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy used about two dozen different armored vehicles to support infantry attacks. Despite the occupiers' attempts to take advantage of the thick fog, they were detected.
As reported by the General Staff, during a complex fire strike, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two tanks and four armored combat vehicles. Another tank and two other armored vehicles were damaged.
In addition, 3 enemy assault aircraft were eliminated and 5 were wounded. Enemy losses are being clarified.
