The occupiers wanted to take advantage of the fog and used two dozen armored vehicles: in the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers gave a crushing response to the enemy.

04:09 PM • 1832 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 5208 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 8038 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9320 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11294 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22898 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19755 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44785 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30475 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27 November 14, 07:19 AM
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine November 14, 08:55 AM
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world November 14, 09:46 AM
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath November 14, 10:19 AM
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like 12:13 PM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend 01:27 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19757 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like 12:13 PM
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44787 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 274778 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Denys Shmyhal
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend 01:27 PM
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court 01:14 PM
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world November 14, 09:46 AM
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican November 12, 08:00 PM
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films November 12, 04:40 PM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

The occupiers wanted to take advantage of the fog and used two dozen armored vehicles: in the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers gave a crushing response to the enemy.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy used about two dozen armored vehicles to support infantry attacks. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two tanks and four armored combat vehicles, and one more tank and two armored vehicles were damaged.

The occupiers wanted to take advantage of the fog and used two dozen armored vehicles: in the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers gave a crushing response to the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy used about two dozen different armored vehicles to support infantry attacks. Ukrainian military destroyed two tanks and four armored combat vehicles, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

This morning, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy used about two dozen different armored vehicles to support infantry attacks. Despite the occupiers' attempts to take advantage of the thick fog, they were detected.

- the report says.

As reported by the General Staff, during a complex fire strike, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two tanks and four armored combat vehicles. Another tank and two other armored vehicles were damaged.

In addition, 3 enemy assault aircraft were eliminated and 5 were wounded. Enemy losses are being clarified.

- the report says.

Frontline battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: updated map from the General Staff14.11.25, 08:39 • 2886 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes