"The fates of free Belarus and Ukraine are intertwined": Zelenskyy met with Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 25, 06:28 PM • 11496 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 19421 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 18180 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 17407 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 16309 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 15531 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 15144 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15962 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26934 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 45333 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
94%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to receive 200 generators soon: Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian volunteersJanuary 25, 06:58 PM • 4992 views
Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha diedJanuary 25, 07:26 PM • 6448 views
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officersVideoJanuary 25, 07:49 PM • 9092 views
Xi Jinping's deputy accused of leaking data on China's nuclear program to US - WSJJanuary 25, 08:18 PM • 4524 views
Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - SvyrydenkoPhotoJanuary 25, 08:51 PM • 3928 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 89374 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 103556 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 111263 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 104894 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 105642 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Czech Republic
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 21413 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 21524 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 37969 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 38274 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 51318 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Bild
Shahed-136

"The fates of free Belarus and Ukraine are intertwined": Zelenskyy met with Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius. They discussed support for Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and a joint strategy on sanctions.

"The fates of free Belarus and Ukraine are intertwined": Zelenskyy met with Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. This was reported on the politician's Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Tsikhanouskaya, on behalf of Belarusians, expressed full support for the Ukrainian people fighting for freedom and noted President Zelenskyy's exceptional personal leadership, as well as thanked him for "a powerful speech at the ceremony honoring the 1863 rebels."

She thanked the President for supporting democratic Belarus and for the Ukrainian leadership's distinction between Belarusians and the regime. Tsikhanouskaya specifically mentioned Belarusian volunteers, activists, and partisans illegally convicted for their solidarity and support of Ukraine, as well as Belarusians in Ukraine. The Belarusian leader also specifically drew attention to the fate of captured Belarusian volunteers.

- the message states.

It is indicated that Tsikhanouskaya thanked Zelenskyy, as well as his team - in particular, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov - for accepting the last group of released political prisoners. The parties discussed the release process, next steps, and Ukraine's readiness to provide similar support in the future.

Tsikhanouskaya and Zelenskyy also discussed sanctions policy, a joint strategy with European and American partners, bringing Lukashenka and his assistants to justice, particularly for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

- stated in the Telegram of the Belarusian opposition leader.

According to the report, Tsikhanouskaya proposed appointing a special envoy for Belarus, as many other democratic countries have done, as well as closer cooperation with the Mission of Democratic Forces in Kyiv.

They also discussed Tsikhanouskaya's visit to Ukraine: President Zelenskyy invited Tsikhanouskaya to visit Kyiv. Tsikhanouskaya emphasized that the fates of free Belarus and Ukraine are intertwined.

- the message states.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Lukashenka's white spitz has been given more rights than the people of Belarus. He also emphasized that Belarus's dependence on Moscow has become more dangerous for everyone.

Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - Zelenskyy25.01.26, 15:54 • 4650 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Vilnius
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv