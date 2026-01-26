"The fates of free Belarus and Ukraine are intertwined": Zelenskyy met with Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. This was reported on the politician's Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Tsikhanouskaya, on behalf of Belarusians, expressed full support for the Ukrainian people fighting for freedom and noted President Zelenskyy's exceptional personal leadership, as well as thanked him for "a powerful speech at the ceremony honoring the 1863 rebels."

She thanked the President for supporting democratic Belarus and for the Ukrainian leadership's distinction between Belarusians and the regime. Tsikhanouskaya specifically mentioned Belarusian volunteers, activists, and partisans illegally convicted for their solidarity and support of Ukraine, as well as Belarusians in Ukraine. The Belarusian leader also specifically drew attention to the fate of captured Belarusian volunteers. - the message states.

It is indicated that Tsikhanouskaya thanked Zelenskyy, as well as his team - in particular, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov - for accepting the last group of released political prisoners. The parties discussed the release process, next steps, and Ukraine's readiness to provide similar support in the future.

Tsikhanouskaya and Zelenskyy also discussed sanctions policy, a joint strategy with European and American partners, bringing Lukashenka and his assistants to justice, particularly for the abduction of Ukrainian children. - stated in the Telegram of the Belarusian opposition leader.

According to the report, Tsikhanouskaya proposed appointing a special envoy for Belarus, as many other democratic countries have done, as well as closer cooperation with the Mission of Democratic Forces in Kyiv.

They also discussed Tsikhanouskaya's visit to Ukraine: President Zelenskyy invited Tsikhanouskaya to visit Kyiv. Tsikhanouskaya emphasized that the fates of free Belarus and Ukraine are intertwined. - the message states.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Lukashenka's white spitz has been given more rights than the people of Belarus. He also emphasized that Belarus's dependence on Moscow has become more dangerous for everyone.

